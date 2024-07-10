DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.24 and last traded at $104.08. Approximately 1,940,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,897,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at $107,909,909.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,909,909.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,345 shares of company stock worth $66,416,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

