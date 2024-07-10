Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 716.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,077 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 237,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

