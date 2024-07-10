Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,241,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

VYX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 772,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VYX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

