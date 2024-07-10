Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 92,501 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in PVH by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 0.5 %

PVH stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 198,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,050. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.