Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,894 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 20.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 340,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

