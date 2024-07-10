Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,597 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $61,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,052.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 104,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 99,873 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 55,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

NYSE:BIO traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.61. The company had a trading volume of 76,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.44. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

