Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.