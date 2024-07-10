Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.