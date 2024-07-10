Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.20

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.20 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.55 ($0.88), with a volume of 359115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.72 ($0.89).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.41 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn bought 33,083 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £24,812.25 ($31,782.05). In other news, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,016.91). Also, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($31,782.05). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225. Company insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

