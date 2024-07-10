Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $28.72 on Friday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

