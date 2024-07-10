Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 9,766,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,174. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 158.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,259 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $19,008,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

