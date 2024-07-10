Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. Research analysts predict that ENI will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of ENI by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ENI by 94.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,957 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

