Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 5.7% Higher

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.79 and last traded at $102.65. 1,888,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,084,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

