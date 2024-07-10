Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $872.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $766.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $758.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

