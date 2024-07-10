Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.17 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,107.68 or 0.05374825 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $373.57 billion and $14.17 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,209,171 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

