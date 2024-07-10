EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 455,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 383,944 shares.The stock last traded at $31.09 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

