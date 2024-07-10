Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.28

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 72926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Evotec Stock Down 4.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
