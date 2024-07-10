Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.61 and last traded at $111.27. Approximately 2,296,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,942,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $440.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

