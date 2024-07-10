Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 238184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Oil & Gas
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.