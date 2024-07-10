Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.46), with a volume of 32004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40 ($1.47).

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.78. The firm has a market cap of £72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

