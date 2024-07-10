FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
FONAR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 4,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $24.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%.
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
