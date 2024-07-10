Forte Asset Management LLC Buys 66 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,723. The company has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $564.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

