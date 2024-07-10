Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.63 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Frontier Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

