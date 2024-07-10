Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. 744,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Forrester Clark bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

