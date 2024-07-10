G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 2.6 %

GIII stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 189,239 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $2,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,333 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,702,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,180,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

