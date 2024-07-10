Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $163.18. 288,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,462. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

