General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 11,947.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

General Electric stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,104. The stock has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

