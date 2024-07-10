Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading Up 5%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 147,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 159,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Gensource Potash Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Gensource Potash alerts:

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds various interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.