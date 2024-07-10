Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 13,320,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 39,334,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

