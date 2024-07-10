Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 409 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 169.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,648,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.27. 3,538,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,348. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.