Gold Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

