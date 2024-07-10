Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,502 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Invesco Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,318. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

