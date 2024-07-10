Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $297,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. 6,483,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,432. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

