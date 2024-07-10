Gold Investment Management Ltd. Sells 721 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.44. 1,832,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

