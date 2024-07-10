GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.92% of Universal Electronics worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

UEIC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 17,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,353. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Electronics

About Universal Electronics

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.