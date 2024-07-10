Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

