Harvest Finance Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $42.06 or 0.00072748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.90 million and $987,309.91 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,003 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

