Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Trading Down 10%

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 18,009,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 2,710,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Down 10.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The company has a market cap of £5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.94.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

