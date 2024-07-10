Head to Head Review: Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ferrovial and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ferrovial currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.88%. Southland has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Southland -1.28% -14.31% -3.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ferrovial and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.9% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Southland shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrovial and Southland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southland $1.16 billion 0.17 -$19.25 million ($0.32) -12.47

Ferrovial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southland.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Southland

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.