Hedera Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $37.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,694.89273 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06886255 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $39,317,257.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

