HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

