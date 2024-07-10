Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank decreased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INFL traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,768. The company has a market capitalization of $682.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

