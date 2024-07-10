ICON (ICX) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. ICON has a market capitalization of $150.48 million and $4.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,007,728,579 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,007,425,201.5360243 with 1,007,424,970.4473977 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14768203 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $5,763,879.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

