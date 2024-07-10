Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMCR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMCR

Immunocore Trading Down 0.7 %

Immunocore stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 123,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $423,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.