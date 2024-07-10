Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Acquires 39,248 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 39,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $186,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Trading Up 6.5 %

Culp stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,430. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

