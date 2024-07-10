Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 33 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($193.17).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.66), for a total value of £686,580.70 ($879,442.42).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.69), for a total value of £487,165.68 ($624,011.37).

On Monday, June 10th, Steve Wadey bought 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($187.32).

On Thursday, May 9th, Steve Wadey bought 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($196.36).

Shares of QQ traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 456.20 ($5.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 416.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 373.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 428.40 ($5.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QQ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.79) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.86).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

