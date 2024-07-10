Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $95.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 1051557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Insmed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Insmed by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

