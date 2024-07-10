Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $229.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.30.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $204.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $96,248,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

