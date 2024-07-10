Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 1,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Intellinetics Trading Down 5.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.
