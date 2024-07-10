Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 172.13 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 154.50 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

