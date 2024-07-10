Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 172.13 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 154.50 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.50 ($2.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Income Plus
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.