Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 10th (A, AXTI, BHF, BRZE, CNR, CP, CRMT, CVNA, DGX, ENLC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 10th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$188.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$184.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$124.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $15.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

